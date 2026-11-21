Among the biggest talking points is the return of Lungi Ngidi to the national setup after injury, while Anrich Nortje has been recalled to the ODI side for the first time since playing against Australia in September 2023.

Nortje's return gives the Proteas another high-pace option as they continue to build towards the World Cup, while Ngidi adds experience to an attack that also includes Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch and Duan Jansen.

The two squads also provide further opportunities for the younger generation, with Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Jordan Hermann and Tristan Stubbs all selected.

Warriors pair Hermann and Stubbs are both included in the ODI and T20I squads, while Brevis also features across the two formats.

Conrad said the middle-order opportunities presented by the ODI squad would be particularly important as South Africa continues to assess their options.

“I think I think it's the toughest period in the ODI cricket are in the middle. And that's exactly where we drift and struggle continually in white ball cricket,” he said.

“And both of them possess not only batsmanship but they've got power to burn as well, you know, so that's exciting.”

The selection of Sinethemba Qeshile is another major talking point, with the wicketkeeper-batter included in both squads after a prolific domestic T20 campaign.