



New Zealand all-rounder and limited-overs captain Mitchell Santner was on Tuesday ruled out of the two-Test series against India after breaking a bone in his hand.

Santner was struck while batting during Sunday's fifth one-day international against India and a scan showed a fracture in his non-bowling right hand.

New Zealand host India in Wellington on Thursday to begin a two-Test series which concludes in Christchurch from November 27.

It leaves the left-arm spinner doubtful for the subsequent four-Test series in Australia, which begins on December 9 in Perth, eight days after the India series concludes.

"Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right hand," said New Zealand Cricket.

"His return-to-play timeline is being worked through and his involvement in the Test series in Australia will be updated in due course."

Spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who made his Test debut against Ireland in May, has replaced Santner in New Zealand's 14-man Test squad.

Spin does not usually play a big role on New Zealand's seamer-friendly wickets and captain Tom Latham may rely on part-time spinners Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra to back up a four-pronged pace attack.

The series will see the two nations meet in red-ball cricket for the first time since New Zealand's historic 3-0 Test series win in India in 2024.