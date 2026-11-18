Cricket fans in KuGompo City have been urged not to miss their chance to secure tickets for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with registration for the free ticket ballot closing on Saturday.

Buffalo Park will host four matches during the global showpiece, comprising three group stage fixtures and a Super Seven encounter.

Among the teams scheduled to play in KuGompo City are defending champions Australia, 2019 finalists New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The free ticket ballot is the first step towards securing seats ahead of the general ticket sales, expected to open early next year.

It allows supporters to register their interest in purchasing tickets through the ICC Cricket World Cup website, with successful applicants getting an opportunity to buy tickets before the general public sale.

Border Cricket chief executive Sean Beyer said 700,698 ballot entries had already been received for the four matches at Buffalo Park as of Wednesday but urged local supporters not to be discouraged by the numbers.

During the venue inspection in October, ICC officials said the number had just passed the 600,000 mark.

Fans are allowed to submit one ballot entry per person per match and request up to four tickets for each fixture.

“We still need more spectators to register for the ballot," Beyer said. "People see the big numbers of how many people have registered and give up.

"All valid entries submitted during the window will have an equal chance at getting the tickets, whether you registered early or late in the ballot. You will stand a chance.”

The tournament will mark Border’s return to hosting cricket’s biggest global spectacle for the first time since 2003.

Preparations at the venue were also nearing completion, Beyer said.

He said that about 90% of the renovation work had been completed.

The remaining major project is the installation of upgraded floodlights, which is expected to be completed early next year.

Beyer said the new scoreboard and commentary pavilion would be ready by November 25, ahead of the Proteas’ match against Bangladesh, while the existing lights would be used for that fixture.

“We are going to use our existing lights for that game, but we have upgraded them in case of bad weather or if it is cloudy. Only in January or February will we be able to replace them,” Beyer said.

The Buffalo City metro committed R20m towards the floodlight upgrade, with the funding approved by council and transferred to Cricket South Africa in September.