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England's injured Tongue out of Australia white-ball tour

Fast bowler heads to the UK for assessment as limited-overs matches begin in Perth

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Josh Tongue has been withdrawn from England's white-ball squad in Australia due to a left big toe injury.
  • The fast bowler will return to the UK to receive medical treatment and undergo further evaluation.
  • Tongue missed England's 92-run warm-up win over Western Australia alongside Jacob Bethell, who is recovering from knee surgery.
  • Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid led England's bowling attack during the warm-up match, claiming seven wickets between them.
  • The three-match ODI series gets underway in Perth on Friday before heading to Adelaide and Hobart.
England's Josh Tongue successfully appeals for the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique on day two of the second Test match at Lord's cricket ground in Leeds, London, on August 28
England's Josh Tongue successfully appeals for the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique on day two of the second Test match at Lord's cricket ground in Leeds, London, on August 28 Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP

England fast bowler Josh Tongue has been ruled out of their white-ball tour of Australia with a toe injury and will return home for treatment, the team said on Sunday.

Tongue arrived in Perth last week ahead of England's three-match ODI and five-game T20 series, but sat out their 92-run one-day warm-up win over Western Australia on Saturday.

"Josh Tongue has been ruled out of the white-ball tour of Australia due to a left big toe injury," team officials said.

"Tongue will return to the UK to undergo further assessment."

Batter Jacob Bethell, who is returning from knee surgery, also missed the game, where Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid excelled.

Pace spearhead Archer took 3-34 and spinner Rashid 4-35 as Western Australia were bowled out for 159, having been set 252 to win.

Ben Duckett cracked 59 and Liam Dawson an unbeaten 44 for England, who open the ODI leg of the tour in Perth on Friday before the series moves to Adelaide and Hobart.

It is England's first time back in Australia since being crushed 4-1 in the 2025-26 Ashes Test series.

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