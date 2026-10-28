Iinyathi pleased with finishing Pro20 on a high

Though not proceeding to the next round of the Pro20 Cup, the Eastern Cape Iinyathi says that beating division one teams the North West Dragons and the Warriors will boost the morale of the team as they go back to their mission of promotion to the top flight.

This was said by Border men’s team captain Jerome Bossr after their seven-wicket victory over their provincial neighbours at Buffalo Park in KuGompo City on Saturday.

The Iinyathi completed the victory in what was their last pool game with 11 balls to spare.

They reached 139/3 after restricting the Warriors to a below-par total of 136/8.

The Warriors made a host of changes and rested their starters as they had already proceeded to the next round.

Opener Nathan Roux, with an unbeaten 52 runs, anchored the innings in the chase with Jason Niemand.

With 14 points in the pool, they were three points short of the last qualifying position for the Super Eight.

“When the competition started, we did say we are not here to add numbers,” Bossr said.

”We said we would shock some division one sides.

“We knew it was an Eastern Cape derby and the stakes were high.

“Our chat halfway through was that we needed someone that will bat deep.

“Nathan is that guy — calm and collected. Kudos to him, he pulled us over the line and we are pleased with him.

“We are happy to give our people something to cheer so they can support us throughout the season.”

The Iinyathi will return to action in mid-November in the first-class series with travel to the Garden Route Badgers.

They will be hoping to get much-needed points in the overall two-season promotion standings.

Bossr commended bowler Sithembile Langa for finishing as the team’s leading wicket taker in the Pro20.

In the overall tournament list, he was second behind Warriors spinner Thomas Kaber on 12 wickets after the game on Saturday.

Langa picked up 11 wickets in the six matches he played, at an economy rate of 6.89 and average of 14.00.

In the Warriors game, he picked up three wickets on a slow surface at Buffalo Park.

“If you look at how Langa bowled throughout this competition is very pleasing as a captain. I’d pick him any day.

“He brings a lot of experience, he has played a lot of games across the country.

“It is nice to have him back home and for him to make the display he did in the competition,” Bossr said.







