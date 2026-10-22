Miller wants to grow more in explosive batting role for Iinyathi

There are few players in world cricket, when it’s all said and done in their careers, who can say they hit the first ball in their professional debut over the boundary.

Usually when wet behind the ears and players go to the crease for the first time, they are filled with butterflies in their stomach.

That was not the case for Eastern Cape Iinyathi middle-order batter Riley Miller.

He hit his first delivery for six in his T20 debut at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg against the Lions, one of the powerhouses in domestic cricket.

Though he is the youngest player in the squad for the Pro20 Cup, that showed that Miller has an attitude full of steel.

“I really enjoyed playing there on my debut and it was an amazing atmosphere," he said.

“I felt very relieved hitting my first ball for six. It just came out the middle of the bat.

“I was really excited to play against the Lions. I worked really hard to get the opportunity to play and I enjoyed every second of it.”

This time last year, Miller was still sitting behind a desk at Waterkloof doing his matric.

The name of the school might ring a bell. It’s the one that was attended by another young player in Wian Ruthven, who turned out for the Iinyathi last season and was explosive with the bat.

Miller said he had the privilege of captaining the Waterkloof first team, ending his high school career by being named as skipper of the SA Schools Colts team and playing for Northerns in the prestigious Cubs week.

He studied at North-West University in Potchefstroom this year and played for the North West Dragons Colts.

Then an opportunity came knocking to link up with the Iinyathi, a decision he was not hesitant to make. He has also played for the SA U19 team.

“There is a big difference between youth and professional level. The game is faster and it is more competitive, and we train and play at a much higher intensity,” Miller, who hails from Centurion in Gauteng, explained.

The Iinyathi coaching staff have entrusted Miller to come at the number six or seven, with the freedom to play the pinch hitter's role.

Though he has not had as much game time in the Pro20 Cup as he would have liked, Miller remains optimistic and is always ready to give 100 percent.

“I want to win matches for the team and I want to learn a lot from the team and coaching staff," he said.

"I want to grow as a player as there are a lot of guys with experience from whom I can learn.”

Iinyathi have one game remaining in pool B, an Eastern Cape derby against division one side the Warriors on Saturday at Buffalo Park.