South Africa will need to show a far greater level of discipline with the bat if they are to pull off a remarkable escape against Australia at Kingsmead, according to spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The Proteas were left needing 421 runs to win after Australia declared on 314/6 late on Monday, setting up a daunting final day after South Africa were bowled out for 242 in their first innings.

Maharaj admitted there was frustration within the dressing room after a number of soft dismissals left the hosts facing an uphill battle in a Test they must now fight simply to save.

“The guys have worked really hard. Obviously sometimes transitioning from white-ball cricket is not an easy task, but it’s not an excuse nonetheless,” Maharaj said.

“I think we’re professional enough to sort of bounce back. We’ve still got an opportunity here come tomorrow, hopefully put our best foot forward and get into a position where we can draw this Test match.”

The Proteas spinner believes the biggest improvement required is in their decision-making at the crease, with South Africa having repeatedly surrendered wickets through poor shot selection rather than being completely outplayed by Australia’s attack.

“To be honest, if you look at a lot of our dismissals, it’s probably self-imposed and maybe shot selection, I would assume, just sitting from the outside as a player,” he said.

While South Africa's batting has been the obvious concern, Maharaj also acknowledged the contribution of Australia’s Matt Renshaw, who made 190 in the first innings and followed that up with 82 in the second.

Renshaw’s first-innings effort came after Australia had slipped to 124/6.

“I think the foundation that he set in the way he absorbed pressure in the first innings allowed him to play with the freedom that he did, just by reading the conditions really well,” Maharaj said.

“He played very well. From the first innings to the second innings, he was quite clear in his game plan and never deviated from it.”

Maharaj, who dismissed Renshaw with a juggling return catch, said South Africa could take confidence from the fact that significant fourth-innings chases have been achieved at Kingsmead before.

“I have seen scores chased at Kingsmead, as far-fetched as it sounds, playing domestic cricket here,” he said.

“But I think, like I said, guys are a bit frustrated. It’s probably going to hurt a little bit, but we know that we have the bounce-back ability and capabilities to get back to where we want to be as a batting unit.”

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