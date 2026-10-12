Batting coach Ashwell Prince believes taking wickets will be South Africa’s biggest weapon on day four of the first Test in Durban as Australia prepare to turn the pressure up with a 106-run first-innings lead.

Australia were 33/0 at stumps on day three after South Africa were dismissed for 284, leaving the Proteas facing an uphill battle to keep the visitors from building a match-winning advantage.

Prince expects Australia to be aggressive when they resume, particularly with time lost to rain and bad light during the opening three days, but believes South Africa cannot simply try to contain the scoring.

“I think taking wickets is the best approach,” Prince said. “You’ve got to look to take wickets. At the same time, you’ve got to control the run rate.”

Australia’s lead gives them the freedom to take risks, meaning South Africa will need to attack the batting while preventing the hosts from allowing the game to drift away.

“They can afford to take risks because they’re 100 ahead,” Prince said. “So we’ve got to be able to take wickets, but at the same time control the run rate.”

That approach follows a day in which South Africa’s own innings repeatedly threatened to gain momentum before Australia struck. The Proteas made 284, with David Bedingham top-scoring with 49, while Aiden Markram made 37 and Simon Harmer 35 not out.

Prince did not believe South Africa had been guilty of excessive aggression, but felt their timing of dismissals had cost them.

“I don’t think it was too much aggression. I think the timing of the dismissals weren’t great,” he said.

“Every time we looked like getting something going, we lost a wicket, and that set us back.”

The batting coach also highlighted the quality of Australia’s attack and the intensity it brings when wickets fall.

“They come with an intensity that can last for a period,” Prince said. “You’ve got to be able to absorb that intensity until you take the sting out of the attack, and then there are runs available.”

He believes South Africa could have done more to recognise those periods and adjust to the match situation.

“Cummins is very astute. When he gets a sniff, he pushes his quicks,” Prince said. “When you lose wickets, it energises the bowling attack and they feel like they can keep going.”

Nathan Lyon’s ability to hold up an end also allows Australia to keep their three frontline seamers in the attack for longer, increasing the importance of South Africa breaking partnerships before the pressure builds.

Prince also praised Steve Smith’s anticipation in the field, particularly against South Africa’s use of the sweep and reverse sweep.

“I thought Steve Smith took two phenomenal catches,” he said. “His anticipation of the reverse sweep was excellent.”

For South Africa, though, the immediate challenge is now clear: take wickets quickly enough to prevent Australia from turning their advantage into an unassailable one.

And for Prince, that starts with attack rather than simply trying to slow the scoring.