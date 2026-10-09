The Eastern Cape Iinyathi saw their proud two-year unbeaten T20 record at Buffalo Park brought to a grinding halt on Friday after suffering a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat against Division 1 contenders, the Dolphins.

Despite riding high on a recent upset over the North West Dragons, the Border outfit struggled to match the intensity and top-flight pedigree of their KwaZulu-Natal visitors in the Pro20 Cup fixture.

The result means Iinyathi have been handed back-to-back defeats, something they last experienced in 2024 in the shorter format.

There was much hope for another big result, but there was none of that for the Iinyathi as the Dolphins had the upper hand throughout the match.

Iinyathi's only positives were winning the toss and all-rounder Aya Gqamane's half-century. Beyond that, there was nothing much to write home about.

Gqamane's 54 runs off 24 balls included four sixes and three fours and helped the Iinyathi reach a modest 128 for seven.

The Dolphins chased down the target in 15 overs to secure the bonus point.

Grant Roelofsen was their biggest contributor with 67 off 37 balls.

He stood resolute after the Iinyathi shook them up, with birthday boy Sithembile Langa removing Bryce Parsons for a duck and Hardus Coetzer accounting for Romashan Pillay (5).

From 25 for two after three overs, Roelofsen reached his 16th career fifty, seeing the Dolphins past the three-figure mark.

He was removed by Kgaudi Molefe in the 11th over, trying to up the ante.

Jason Smith made an unbeaten 41 and Hanu Viljoen 11 as the Dolphins sped home.

Proteas Nqobani Mokoena was the chief destroyer of the Iinyathi, who found the going tough after Bossr won the toss and opted to bat.

Mokoena class with the new ball, dismissing Bossr for a platinum duck, the first ball of the match.

He miscued his shot to Prenelan Subrayen at extra cover.

Mokoena went bang, bang as his second delivery had Christiaan du Toit caught at short third man for a golden duck.

Nathan Roux (2) was Mokoena's third victim after he was caught at mid-wicket by Smith, leaving Iinyathi in big trouble at 11 for three after two overs.

They passed the sixth-over mark at 20 for three with Michael Copeland and Jason Niemand.

However, two overs later Niemand was grabbed by Mokoena at mid-on off the bowling of Tristan Luus for 15.

Copeland and Mncedisi Malika helped the home side pass the 50 mark, but again, as things looked promising, the Dolphins were able to find room for disruption.

Smith accounted for Copeland's scalp on 23 and Mncedisi Malika on 11.

Coetzer managed only a single as Iinyathi were 79 for seven in 15 overs.

Gqamane and Thando Ntini combined for an unbeaten 49-run stand at the end to give the bowlers something to defend.