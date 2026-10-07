There is something fiery about contests between SA and Australia that is rarely seen in any other contests in world cricket.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Young stars Matthew Breetzke and Marco Jansen stepped up to deliver a memorable 67-run victory over Australia in Durban.
- Former Proteas captain Dean Elgar likened the intense cricket rivalry between South Africa and Australia to the rugby clash between the Springboks and All Blacks.
- Reflecting on the 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal, Elgar expressed sympathy for the Australian players, calling their severe backlash somewhat excessive.
- South Africa faces serious selection questions ahead of the upcoming Test series due to hamstring injuries sidelining key pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
- Despite squad transition hurdles, Elgar believes the Proteas are the favourites to win the upcoming home Test series against the Aussies.
The rivalry seems to always deliver moments that will live within us for eternity and bring out the best in South Africans.
In Durban on Thursday, we saw the coming of age of South African youngsters Matthew Breetzke and Marco Jansen, as they played a pivotal role in securing SA’s 67-run victory.
Up to that point, Breetzke just could not cross the triple-figure mark on numerous occasions, despite having done so once during his ODI debut.
However, when Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood sparred with him, everything seemed to click, as the 27-year-old brought up his second ODI century.
In Jansen’s case, it was the first time playing out of the shadow of the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, the first time he had to lead the attack.
He did so brilliantly, showing his maturity and skill with both bat and ball.
This goes beyond Breetzke and Jansen.
Breetzke previously told SportsBoom that Cricket SA convenor of selectors Patrick Moroney had informed him that he was behind other batters in the T20 and Test pecking order, while his ODI place was not guaranteed, but he remained determined to pile on the runs and secure his spot.
Despite the disappointment, playing Australia on debut seemed to set up Elgar’s career for a successful trajectory.
After all, he had faced the mighty Australians on debut, which means it could not get any worse, and that turned him into the gritty and stubborn cricketer we all grew to appreciate.
Faf du Plessis’ magical Test debut embodies the same concept of a South African standing up to the Australians, as he scored 78 and an unbeaten 110 to help SA draw the second Test and eventually win the series.
However, it doesn’t always go SA’s way, and Dean Elgar knows too well after copping a pair on his Test debut in Australia.
“When it happened so early on in my career, I could have sulked about it and hid in a corner,” Elgar told SportsBoom.co.za in an exclusive interview.
“The series we've played against Australia has been pretty brutal.
"Most probably our greatest rivals when it comes to playing Test cricket; it's most probably the comparison of the Springboks versus the All Blacks, the greatest rivalry.
"I guess ours is Australia, and we always know what we're going to be up against with them.”
Sandpapergate
To an extent, the unfortunate events of the 2018 Sandpapergate are a testament to just how intense the rivalry between SA and Australia is.
The Australians did not want to lose that match and were under immense pressure as Elgar’s unbeaten 141 in the first innings put them in a corner.
What they did was unjust, and they paid the heaviest price for it, a punishment that Elgar argues was a little over the top and undeserved.
“They want to win so badly. They want to play hard cricket.
"They want to leave everything out on the field.
"They were immensely under pressure in that Test because we had quite a good first innings score and we bowled them out below our total.
"They were immensely under pressure to get wickets, and they weren't able to do that against us,” Elgar said.
“The way the events unfolded after that was sad to see.
"It wasn't the best thing for the game, but it also wasn't the best the way it was handled.
“The way they were treated and handled in South Africa and back in Australia, I felt quite sorry for them because, at the end of the day, they do anything and will do anything to try and win games of cricket. They're not criminals."
“They didn't kill anyone. They just made an error of judgment.
"The game sometimes makes you do stupid things, and unfortunately they got found out for that.
"Hopefully it doesn't happen again.”
Proteas uncertainties
The Proteas Test side also has a few question marks on it as the highly anticipated three-match Test series against SA looms.
Four of SA’s centrally contracted fast bowlers are currently nursing hamstring injuries, including spearhead Kagiso Rabada, his second in command Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka and Ottneil Baartman.
Elgar believes SA are favourites to win the series but also highlighted that they also have to get their house in order, as Australia will not be pushovers.
The former Proteas captain has asked if Ryan Rickelton will potentially go lower down the order and take the gloves, or will Kyle Verreynne keep his spot?
“It's also interesting times for South Africa because you never know what's up the coach's sleeve these days.
"He's obviously experimented with quite a few guys," Elgar said.
“Who they're going to use as their wicket-keeper? Is it going to be Rickleton? Will he maybe take the gloves and go lower down the order?
"Will Verreynne still keep his spot? Who's going to be their opening batter?
“South African cricket, the Test side, is also going through a bit of a transition phase, I'd say.
"I don't know the truth behind it, but I don't think they have their final 11 just yet.”
Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has come out and said that Rabada’s recovery is going well and that he could play a part in the series.
However, Elgar asked who will replace him in his absence, whether that is during the first or second Test.
“Also, KG's fitness — we don't know if that's going to be cleared or not.
"I hope he's fit because he's a big moment or big Test match player,” he said.
“If he doesn't play, who's going to take the reins of being the number one bowler? Because we need that against those guys.
“You need someone to step up.
"I still think South Africa are the favourites in this series purely because we are playing at home.
"We've got a great record against them as well.” — SportsBoom
- Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.
The Herald