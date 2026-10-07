Overton is hardly an unknown quantity to the franchise, having represented Sunrisers six times previously.

His return gives Sunrisers head coach Adrian Birrell another experienced seam-bowling option, while Burger adds a left-arm angle to a pace attack that already has considerable variety.

That matters because Sunrisers entered the auction with two slots to fill and R3.6m available; they spent R2m, leaving roughly R1.6m unused.

That restraint is perhaps more telling than the amount they spent.

Mitchell Marsh and Rishad Hossain had already been secured as pre-signings, while Marco Jansen remained their wildcard and much of the championship-winning core was retained.

Elsewhere, the biggest spending came from Joburg Super Kings, who made six purchases as they began shaping a new-look squad.

Rowles and Du Plessis were the headline acquisitions, while Kieron Pollard cost R1.5m, Andries Gous R1m, Blessing Muzarabani R500, 000 and Dayyaan Galiem R375,000.

MI Cape Town were similarly active, spending R7.9m on six players.

Wiaan Mulder was their biggest buy at R2.6m, followed by Shimron Hetmyer and Trent Boult at R1.5m each, with Daniel Smith, Lehan Botha and U23 player Oliver Whitehead completing their haul at R200,000 apiece.

Pretoria Capitals, meanwhile, added four players for a comparatively modest R1.1m, with Rassie van der Dussen their biggest purchase at R500,000 before Bavuma, Josh Breed and Keemo Paul arrived at R200,000 each.

For the Sunrisers, however, the auction was less about competing with those numbers and more about protecting what has already worked.

Three titles have established a clear identity: continuity, depth and smart recruitment rather than wholesale change.