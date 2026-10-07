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Rowles tops SA20 auction as Sunrisers stay measured

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • South Africa U-19 skipper Jason Rowles became the auction's most expensive player, secured by Joburg Super Kings for R2.9m.
  • Veteran Faf du Plessis returned to JSK for R2.7m, while Temba Bavuma joined Pretoria Capitals for R200,000.
  • Three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape showed tactical restraint, signing Craig Overton (R1.5m) and Nandre Burger (R500,000) while leaving R1.6m unused in their purse.
  • MI Cape Town spent R7.9m across six players, including top buys Wiaan Mulder (R2.6m), Shimron Hetmyer (R1.5m), and Trent Boult (R1.5m).
Jason Rowles was the big winner of the Betway SA20 Season 5 auction, fetching a record R2.9m to call Joburg Super Kings his new home
Jason Rowles was the big winner of the Betway SA20 Season 5 auction, fetching a record R2.9m to call Joburg Super Kings his new home Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Jason Rowles was the surprise headline-maker of the Betway SA20 Season 5 auction on Wednesday, but the bigger question for Sunrisers Eastern Cape was never about making a splash.

SA U19 captain Rowles became the most expensive player on the day when Joburg Super Kings won a bidding battle for the 18-year-old at R2.9m, while veteran Faf du Plessis followed at R2.7m on his return to the franchise.

Temba Bavuma also returned to the SA20, joining Pretoria Capitals for R200,000, adding another significant Proteas name to an auction that produced plenty of intrigue.

For all the attention on the record-setting teenager, the return of one of SA’s most established white-ball leaders and the familiar names changing colours, Sunrisers offered a reminder that auctions can be won without dominating the headlines.

Their task was not to chase the market, but to identify where a champion could still be improved without disturbing its foundations.

Yet amid those headline deals, the three-time champions went about their business with considerably less noise, completing their squad with Craig Overton for R1.5m and Nandre Burger for R500,000.

It was a continuation of the approach that has helped make the Sunrisers the league’s benchmark.

Rather than using the auction to overhaul a successful squad, they appeared focused on identifying the pieces that could strengthen what was already there.

Overton is hardly an unknown quantity to the franchise, having represented Sunrisers six times previously.

His return gives Sunrisers head coach Adrian Birrell another experienced seam-bowling option, while Burger adds a left-arm angle to a pace attack that already has considerable variety.

That matters because Sunrisers entered the auction with two slots to fill and R3.6m available; they spent R2m, leaving roughly R1.6m unused.

That restraint is perhaps more telling than the amount they spent.

Mitchell Marsh and Rishad Hossain had already been secured as pre-signings, while Marco Jansen remained their wildcard and much of the championship-winning core was retained.

Elsewhere, the biggest spending came from Joburg Super Kings, who made six purchases as they began shaping a new-look squad.

Rowles and Du Plessis were the headline acquisitions, while Kieron Pollard cost R1.5m, Andries Gous R1m, Blessing Muzarabani R500, 000 and Dayyaan Galiem R375,000.

MI Cape Town were similarly active, spending R7.9m on six players.

Wiaan Mulder was their biggest buy at R2.6m, followed by Shimron Hetmyer and Trent Boult at R1.5m each, with Daniel Smith, Lehan Botha and U23 player Oliver Whitehead completing their haul at R200,000 apiece.

Pretoria Capitals, meanwhile, added four players for a comparatively modest R1.1m, with Rassie van der Dussen their biggest purchase at R500,000 before Bavuma, Josh Breed and Keemo Paul arrived at R200,000 each.

For the Sunrisers, however, the auction was less about competing with those numbers and more about protecting what has already worked.

Three titles have established a clear identity: continuity, depth and smart recruitment rather than wholesale change.


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