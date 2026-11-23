The eyes of national boxing will be fixed on KuGompo City on December 12 and 13 when two major tournaments take place at the Orient Theatre.

Aptly dubbed the National Boxing Festival, the weekend will see two SA title fights punching off on two separate days when Mdantsane’s Moyisi Booi defends his junior-bantamweight belt against Nkosinathi Sibiya on December 12, before Siyabulela Hem risks his newly-acquired lightweight crown against Hlumelo Gingxana the following day.

Promoted by Xaba Promotions, the events are geared towards cementing the region as the host of major boxing tournaments, with SuperSport having confirmed television coverage of the two shows.

“We want to create a boxing excitement seldom witnessed in the region by hosting back-to-back tournaments, both headlined by SA title bouts,” XP boss Ayanda Matiti said.

The festival occurred by chance after Booi’s fight had to be postponed from November 14 when one of the boxers on the undercard suffered an injury in training, upsetting the marketing of the tournament.

Billed as the night of junior-bantamweights, as it will uniquely feature only boxers campaigning in the junior-bantamweight division, the tournament will also see a grudge provincial title defence between Hlumelo’s younger brother, Oyisa, against Sinalo Jonas.

Jonas’s injury forced the postponement of the tournament to December 12 after organisers opted not to go ahead with the fight on November 14.

Hem will make the maiden defence of his lightweight title just three months after his sensational fifth-round knockout of Khaya Busakwe at Hope Schools in Summerpride in September.

Taking an audacious three-division leap from junior-featherweight, Hem was accused of committing career suicide when he challenged Busakwe, especially as he was coming off a devastating 10th-round stoppage loss by unheralded Ardy Katompa in April.

Viewing Hem as an easy foe before his mandatory title defence against Gingxana, Busakwe readily agreed to accommodate him on the understanding that the winner would inherit mandatory obligations.

After the ease with which he dealt with Busakwe, Hem will enter as the favourite against Gingxana in a fight which will pit Duncan Village against its across the street neighbour, Braelyn.

“Hem is fulfilling his promise he made to Gingxana before looking to advance his lightweight career,” Matiti said.

Booi will make a long-anticipated ring return since his lucky escape when he was held to a draw by Argentinian David Nunez in the Hem-Katompa April undercard.

While the draw denied him an IBF Intercontinental belt, which would have helped him crash the world ratings, Booi has not given up invading the world boxing scene after taking care of business against Sibiya.

“Booi needs to fulfil his mandatory obligations before again trying out at the world stage,” Matiti said.