Eastern Cape boxers dominated the inaugural Steve Tshwete Boxing League in Middelburg in Mpumalanga at the weekend as they claimed emphatic victories against opponents from other provinces.

Aptly held at the Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall, the league punched off on Saturday, featuring boxers from other provinces before the Eastern Cape followed suit on Sunday.

However, due to the majority being Eastern Cape boxers, some were forced to face each other in the preliminary stages, with the bout between Mdantsane's two outstanding mini-flyweight fighters, Indiphile Ntshangase and Thando Ntsangani, capturing the biggest interest.

The bout was preceded by discontent from the boxers’ camps for matching the two unbeaten stars in the early stages of the league.

However, due to the logistics of the draw, the two boxers were forced to face each other, with lefthander Ntsangani risking his one-bout unbeaten record since making his professional debut in May.

He was, however, listed as an underdog against Ntshangase, who came to the bout unbeaten in two fights, including claiming the big scalp of former provincial champion Siphesihle Sityo in September to crash into eighth spot in the national ratings.

One of a slew of youngsters unearthed by former two-time SA champion Sikhulule Sidzumo, Ntsangani proved just how advanced he is when he sensationally knocked out Ntshangase in two rounds after wobbling him badly in the first.

The win has vaulted Ntsangani as the favourite to win the mini-flyweight division of the league when the series moves to KwaZulu-Natal in December and Gauteng in January, before concluding in KuGompo City in March.

Ntsangani’s heroics were mirrored by the rest of the Eastern Cape team, with highly touted novices Yomeleze Sululu and Sibabalwe Ngoxoza, as well as Lubabalo Soga and Lisakhanya Marenene all romping to impressive wins in their respective bouts.

Sululu outsmarted the Western Cape’s Simamkele January on points in their bantamweight clash, with the Zolile “Gqo” Mahamba-trained Ngoxoza doing likewise against the Northern Cape’s Vincent Madindo in the same weight class.

Gqeberha’s Soga eked out a harder-than-expected split decision over the Free State’s Lehlohonolo Mooitsi in their bantamweight clash, while Marenene proved just why he is considered a bright prospect when he cut Western Cape’s Zenen Williams down to size to a fourth-round stoppage.

In another battle pitting Eastern Cape boxers against each other, Sinalo Mtolo needed less than a round to destroy Iviwe April in the female mini-flyweight bout.

The only bout not featuring Eastern Cape boxers saw the Free State’s Karabo Mothupi scrape a split-decision win over Quily Beukes, from the Western Cape, in a bantamweight encounter.



