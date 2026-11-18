Mdantsane’s two-time SA boxing champion Asanda Gingqi will jump two divisions to campaign in the junior-welterweight after surrendering his junior-lightweight title in an upset result to Katlego Khanyisa in September.

Gingqi will make an audacious leap from junior-lightweight to the junior-welterweight when he makes his ring return against an opponent yet to be determined in a Xaba Promotions tournament at the Orient Theatre on December 13.

The show will be headlined by promotional stablemate Siyabulela Hem, making the maiden defence of his SA lightweight title against Hlumelo Gingxana.

His divisional quantum leap will follow the footsteps of Hem, who made the daring three-division switch from junior-featherweight to lightweight to dethrone Khaya Busakhwe in the September tournament at Hope Schools, where Gingqi lost the title to Khanyisa.

Gingqi’s title loss marked a wicked turn of events after producing possible his best performance in a debatable defeat by Azinga Fuzile five months earlier.

With his stock at an all-time high after his heroics against former world title contender Fuzile, Gingqi was a big favourite to retain his title against Khanyisa, despite the Soweto boxer coming with an unbeaten record.

However, he appeared listless as he battled to fathom Khanyisa’s awkward style and a flurry of punches forced the referee’s intervention in the 10th round to hand him his third loss in 19 bouts.

Though he is in the twilight of his career at 33, his camp opted to move him up to the junior-welterweight division, having even approached former provincial champion Chumani Tunzi as an opponent.

“We do not see anything unconventional in moving Gingqi to the junior-welterweight because Hem also did it and the results were there for everyone to see,” Xaba Promotions boss Ayanda Matiti said.

“We are looking for a rated opponent so that Gingqi could be installed as a mandatory for the two boxers who will battle for the vacant belt in December.”

However, Tunzi, who beat Ntokozo Msibi in the September tournament, reportedly turned down the fight.

His handlers could not be reached to confirm it.

Gingqi’s quantum leap to junior- welterweight has raised eyebrows, especially at his age, with the comparison with Hem seen as a bit off.

Hem is only in his early 20s with a towering body frame which was always going to challenge him on the scales, while Gingqi’s anatomy could have reached a plateau for a new physical strain.

But Matiti was adamant the former SA featherweight champion would be at home in the junior-welterweight division, which does not have a champion since Ntethelelo Nkosi was forced to relinquish the belt when he opted to compete at the lucrative WBC Grand Prix series.

Amalinda’s Aphiwe Mboyiya and Sipho Mahlangu were initially mandated to contest the vacant title, only for Sibusiso Zingange to object on the basis that he was higher rated than Mahlangu and should take his place.

After numerous postponements, Mboyiya’s clash against Zingange eventually fell off the radar, forcing Boxing SA to mandate Mika-Eel Jacobs to face Zingange for the vacant title on December 11.