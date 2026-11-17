Germany coach Jurgen Klopp called on Sunday for an end to Gianni Infantino's time as Fifa president, saying he "did not think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter".

Speaking in Berlin ahead of Monday's Nations League clash with the Netherlands, Klopp said the next candidate for football's global governing body should have the game's interests at heart.

"I've been following football for many years," Klopp said.

"There are people who are much more knowledgeable about this than I am. But I think most people now agree a change would make a lot of sense.

"I didn't think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that."

President of Fifa from 1998, Blatter resigned in disgrace in 2015 amid corruption allegations.

Charges were brought against Blatter who was eventually cleared in two trials, but was banned from football by Fifa's ethics committee.

Klopp added: "Regarding Gianni Infantino, surely the next person to come along can do a better job."

Swiss Infantino succeeded Blatter as Fifa president in 2016.

He has come under heavy criticism for a series of decisions and proposals, including his plan to sell off part of the commercial rights of the World Cup and creating and then awarding the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump.

"There are people who truly care about the future of football, people who aren't driven by financial interests," Klopp said.

"If someone like that were to step up — if someone like that were to become president — I think that would be a significant improvement.

"There are surely people who care deeply about the future of football and have no financial interests in it."

The next election for Fifa president takes place in March.