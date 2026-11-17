Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti on Monday promised an improved performance in the year-ending clash against Singapore, admitting that his squad was "currently not competitive".

The Selecao lost 3-2 against Japan in a friendly in Singapore on Saturday, where Ancelotti and skipper Raphinha were red-carded after Japan scored the dramatic clincher in stoppage time.

"Given that the team is currently not competitive, I want to do more," Ancelotti said in Singapore, where Brazil play on Tuesday.

The Italian, Brazil's first-ever permanent foreign coach, said: "I want to do more because I enjoy being here, so that the team can become more competitive on the global stage.

"The priority is to play well first [tomorrow] and to do well."

Ancelotti, 67, is coming under increasing pressure, following a string of underwhelming performances including two defeats, two wins and a draw in Brazil's last five international outings.

Japan avenged a 2-1 defeat by Brazil in their previous meeting at this year's World Cup, when the South Americans beat them in a round-of-32 clash.

After Saturday's loss, Ancelotti faced a barrage of criticism, including from former Brazilian national team star Romario.

Ancelotti brushed off Romario's remarks, saying "like anyone he has the right to express an opinion".

But the former Real Madrid coach, who reacted with fury after Brazil appealed for a foul in the build-up to Japan's winning goal on Saturday — which was upheld by VAR — said his team did not deserve to lose against Japan.

Japan face Paraguay on Tuesday in the second match of the double-header at Singapore's National Stadium. — AFP