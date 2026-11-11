Sizani's camp caution against shortcuts despite redemption victory

The handlers of Mdantsane knockout specialist Lonwabo Sizani, who has bounced back to winning ways after suffering a devastating knockout loss in April, are cautious of again taking a short cut to the top.

Sizani knocked out Abelo Tokwe in four rounds in their junior-lightweight clash at the Guild Theatre in KuGompo City last week to redeem himself after suffering his first loss as a professional.

The 22-year-old had won all five of his bouts by knockouts before his streak was ruthlessly ended by Namibian Errikie Errikie in April in their WBC youth silver title fight at the same venue.

The manner in which Sizani fell triggered concerns for his health as he appeared to convulse on the canvas, sending medical personnel scurrying to assist him.

Though he eventually recovered, uncertainty shrouded his career as boxers tend to change their styles when coming off bad knockouts for the first time.

Bungu said he detected plenty of technical flaws when he started working with the fighter, including his physical fitness and laid-back demeanour.

“When I started working with him, I discovered that he gets tired easily, even on pad work,” he said.

“I also realised that his laid-back demeanour was affecting his offence during fights.”

Under Bungu’s tutelage, Sizani seemed to have amended plenty of his flaws.

He maintained an incessant offence against Tokwe before dropping him several times in the fourth round to force the referee to intervene.

His promoter, Mzi Booi, whose Kay Promotions staged the fight, hailed the improvement Bungu had brought to the team.

“You could see a marked improvement in Sizani’s style after we roped in Bungu to boost his team,” he said.

“While there are areas still needing work, I must commend his performance in the Tokwe fight.”

Bungu said he needed more time to inculcate his training methods.

“We only worked about two weeks before this fight but I am confident that we will see marked improvement in his boxing technique going forward.”

Bungu worked with former SA junior-bantamweight champion Mzi Dintsi, with veteran trainer Bobbin Sityana serving as the assistant.

Booi said Sizani would be part of his next tournament in March to gauge his recovery and improvement from the Errikie loss.



