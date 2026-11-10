Zwane's league run earns recognition, but says Cup heartbreak exposes flaws

AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has been crowned the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month for September and October after inspiring Usuthu to an impressive five-match winning streak. The fine run of form has lifted the Durban side into the top three, sitting just four points off league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite the domestic honours, Zwane remains grounded following a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout. The tactician maintains that his squad must continue learning how to convert dominance into tangible silverware before they can truly be labelled genuine contenders.