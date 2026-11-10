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Zwane's league run earns recognition, but says Cup heartbreak exposes flaws

2 min read

AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has been crowned the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month for September and October after inspiring Usuthu to an impressive five-match winning streak. The fine run of form has lifted the Durban side into the top three, sitting just four points off league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite the domestic honours, Zwane remains grounded following a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout. The tactician maintains that his squad must continue learning how to convert dominance into tangible silverware before they can truly be labelled genuine contenders.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Arthur Zwane won the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month award for September and October after guiding AmaZulu to five straight league wins.
  • Usuthu's impressive sequence of victories propelled the club into third place on the league table, just four points adrift of Mamelodi Sundowns.
  • The award comes immediately after a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals courtesy of a 97th-minute penalty.
  • Zwane expressed frustration over missed chances against Stellies, noting that league consistency must translate into cup competition results.
  • AmaZulu will resume their campaign following the international break when they face Milford FC on November 28, targeting a sixth consecutive league triumph.
AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane was named coach of the month for September and October.
Arthur Zwane AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane was named coach of the month for September and October. Picture: Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

AmaZulu soccer coach Arthur Zwane may have earned the recognition of winning the Betway Premiership coach of the month for September and October, but he knows there is still plenty of work to be done before Usuthu can consider themselves genuine contenders for silverware.

He got the accolade on Monday afternoon after guiding AmaZulu to five consecutive league victories, a remarkable run that has propelled the Durban-based club into the top three.

The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor collected 15 points from five successive victories in the Betway Premiership, beginning with a 2-1 KwaZulu-Natal derby triumph over Richards Bay before edging Marumo Gallants and Polokwane City 1-0.

AmaZulu then overcame Durban City 2-1 before completing the impressive sequence with a 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows in the eThekwini derby.

The results lifted Usuthu into the league's top three, just four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, the Betway award arrived against the backdrop of a disappointing Carling Knockout Cup exit, with Usuthu suffering a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

Zwane said the defeat provided a reminder that league consistency must ultimately translate into progress in cup competitions.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba's 97th-minute penalty delivered the decisive blow for Stellenbosch, leaving Zwane frustrated by his team's inability to turn promising attacking moments into goals.

Stellies were drawn with Orlando Pirates in the semifinals.

"Ever since we played against Stellies, to be quite honest, this is the only game we have ourselves to blame," Zwane said.

"In many other games, they had more chances than us and put us on the back foot and punished us.

"We dictated terms, especially. We showed better intent going forward and created chances."

Despite the disappointment, Zwane believes his team are making progress but insists that improvement must be reflected in results.

"We are growing in stature, but we are going to have to start winning games. I think we should have gone as far as the semifinals," he said.

"We still have a long way to go because we've only played nine games.

"The season is still young and there are many aspects we need to improve on before we can say we are going for the league title.

"We are just taking it one game at a time in humble fashion."

With Milford next on the league schedule on November 28, following the international break, AmaZulu will have an opportunity to extend the winning streak to six matches on the trot.

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