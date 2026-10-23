Bosom buddies Batyi and Sigaba up ante before title clash

Zolisa Batyi and Likho Sigaba might be bosom buddies but they have promised to bash each other when they clash in a high-stakes featherweight bout at the Guild Theatre in KuGompo City on Sunday next week.

The two have been engaging in verbal jabs before the clash while organisers ramped up promotional campaigns to ensure the hall is filled to capacity.

Though the WBA Gold title will be at stake, the marketing of the bout is fit for a fully-fledged world title with banners and billboards hanging around the city in a rare showing for a boxing match.

Fight promoter Mzi Booi of KayB Promotions said the promotion had eclipsed previous tournaments at the same venue.

“This is going to be one of the most talked about boxing events in a long time,” he said.

“I must say I have been impressed by how Batyi is promoting this fight but at the same time, we all know that he often talks the talk and walks the walk.

“This is why he is one of the few boxers who are able to draw a full house to their fights.”

Though Batyi last won a bout when he outslugged his other friend, Awonke Tini, in December at Hemingways Casino, his return to the local scene has piqued interest, with detractors keen to see if he is past his prime.

This follows his two successive losses when he dropped points decisions against African opposition.

He lost to Namibian Mateus Heita in Namibia in May before again falling short to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ardy Katompa in Johannesburg in August.

However, Batyi insisted that the outcomes could have gone either way, pointing out that he has not lost to an SA boxer since surrendering his SA belt to KwaZulu-Natal’s Lindelani Sibisi in May 2025.

“People know how I lost that fight and I am still not happy with how it happened,” he said.

“In my heart, no-one in SA has beaten me as yet and I do not think that will change on November 1.”

Sigaba, who is unbeaten in nine bouts, though some feel he was lucky to escape with a win over Tini in April, said he was dialled in for the clash.

“I hope Batyi is ready wherever he is because I am super motivated to make my mark in this division,” he said.

“My body is responding well in this division since I moved up from bantamweight almost a year ago.”