The DA's Retief Odendaal was elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay during a council meeting at the Ernest Swanepoel Community Hall on Friday.

Odendaal beat the Patriotic Alliance’s Bradley Murray, receiving 63 votes to Murray’s 55.

There was one spoilt ballot.

Wearing his mayoral chain, Odendaal took to the podium and pledged to turn around the city’s fortunes, warning that the municipality is heading towards a serious financial crisis, with cash reserves having declined by nearly R3bn over the past three financial years.

In his inaugural address, Odendaal identified economic growth and job creation as his administration’s top priorities, and promised to tackle corruption, improve service delivery, restore investor confidence and professionalise the municipal administration.

He also called for political stability and cooperation across party lines, saying residents’ trust must be earned through action.

"Let us believe in the Bay again," he said.

Odendaal also paid homage to UDM councillor Luxolo Namette, who was murdered on November 7, saying that while they celebrate the formation of a new government that will endeavour to get Nelson Mandela Bay working again, a dark cloud hangs over this council.

"The senseless and brutal assassination of Namette is a stark reminder that all is not well in the politics of our city. It is absolute madness that someone should lose their life while serving their community.

"Today, I want to honour the life of Namette. Our sincere condolences go to his wife, Mandisa; his four children; his father, Thembelani; and our colleagues in the United Democratic Movement.

"May his dear soul rest in peace," he said.

Ondedaal said the city should prioritise investment in infrastructure, repairs, and maintenance over the next five years.

"The only sustainable way out of our unemployment and poverty crisis is to grow our economy.

"Job creation through economic growth must be our number one priority.

"We must restore investor confidence, reduce unnecessary red tape, and create an environment in which businesses, large and small, can establish themselves, expand, and employ more people.