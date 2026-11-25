Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is returning to the University of Fort Hare as a student, five years after it removed him from its master’s programme in public administration over allegations that he had enrolled unlawfully.

He was removed in 2021.

The University of Fort Hare’s acting registrar, Zwelidumile Mditshwa, announced in a leaked statement to staff and students on Monday night that Mabuyane was fully registered as of November 6.

“With effect from November 6 2026, Mabuyane is a duly registered student of the University of Fort Hare in the master of administration (public administration) programme,” Mditshwa said.

“As part of the registration, the student enjoys the rights and privileges afforded to all registered students of the institution.

“Furthermore, a supervisor for his master’s was appointed to ensure or guarantee the completion of the degree or studies."

Contacted for comment, university spokesperson JP Roodt confirmed Mabuyane’s registration.

The university’s decision comes four months after the KuGompo City high court set aside Fort Hare’s 2021 decision to deregister Mabuyane.

His deregistration was decided under vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, who was later sacked and has since surfaced at Durban University of Technology as a research professor.

In its judgment, which paved the way for Mabuyane’s registration, the court found that he was not afforded procedural fairness before his removal, set the decision aside, ordered UFH to restart the admission review taking prior learning and experience into account, and ordered the university to pay legal costs on scale C.

The deregistration occurred amid broader scrutiny and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probes into irregular admissions and maladministration at the university, which Mabuyane has maintained were politically motivated.

The university further apologised to Mabuyane for the deregistration in the leaked statement.

“The university understands that this matter has been a subject of significant public attention and, regrettably, misinformation,” Mditshwa said.

“Given this, it is inevitable that this handling of the matter has or may have caused Mabuyane immeasurable distress and uncertainty.

“Because of this, the university has formally expressed its utmost condemnation and conveyed its sincere apology to Mabuyane."

In her July 2 judgment, judge Lindiwe Rusi found that although Fort Hare may deregister students who do not meet admission requirements, it did not follow fair procedure before removing Mabuyane.

The court declared the deregistration unlawful and unconstitutional, and set it aside.

It ordered the university to reconsider his admission, taking into account evidence of his prior learning and experience, and to pay the application costs.

Mabuyane holds a Bachelor of Commerce in economics from Fort Hare.

In 2000, he was elected SRC president at the university, a year after being elected the chair of the South African Students Congress (Sasco), a student body of the ANC.

Mabuyane could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.