The United Democratic Movement has emerged as the kingmaker in Nelson Mandela Bay, with both the DA and the fractured "black caucus" vying for its vital three council seats. Neither bloc commands the 61-seat majority required to take control of City Hall ahead of the inaugural council meeting.

While the DA secured 53 seats, the rival black caucus remains locked in intense internal wrangling over the mayoral chains.

As political parties make eleventh-hour bids to secure a stable coalition, the UDM has kept all sides waiting before deciding which faction will govern the metro.