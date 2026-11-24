The DA's Retief Odendaal is set to be sworn in as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday after the party secured a coalition agreement late on Monday night.

In a joint statement, the DA, FF+, UDM, ActionSA, ACDP and PAC announced that they had signed an agreement to form a new multi-party coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Democratic Movement indicated its support of the coalition, even though it is not an official partner.

The DA emerged as the largest party, winning 53 seats in the 120-seat council, eight short of the 61 needed for a majority.

The ANC is second with 32 seats, followed by the EFF with seven.

The other parties to win seats are the SACP (4), PA (4), FF+ (3), UDM (3), Mayibuye Civic Movement (2), ActionSA (2), MK Party (2), ACDP (1), Mayibuye (1), ATM (1), PAC (1), United Progressive People Alliance (1), AIC (1), Democratic Movement (1) and National Alliance (1).

The deal was finalised late Monday night after the parties spent much of the day in closed-door negotiations between Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay.

This gives the coalition 63 seats in the council.

"Residents have been living with the consequences of unstable local government leadership," the statement reads.

"When water and electricity supplies fail, sewage runs through streets, and basic repairs go undone, families and businesses pay the price.

"This multi-party coalition agreement gives Nelson Mandela Bay a change of government and a chance to fix those failures."

"We believe it is in the best interests of Nelson Mandela Bay and its people for us to govern together for the next five years.

"That continuity gives the metro time to plan its budgets, catch up on maintenance, and see major infrastructure projects through.