The inaugural Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to Friday after some councillors did not receive their meeting agendas within the prescribed five-working-day period.

The postponement means the election of the new mayor and the establishment of the metro’s new political leadership will also have to wait until Friday.

The decision to postpone the meeting was taken by the presiding officer after it emerged that some councillors had not received their agendas within the required timeframe.

The delay comes after the DA, FF+, UDM, ActionSA, ACDP and PAC announced that they had signed an agreement to form a new multi-party coalition government in the metro.

It is understood that the agreement was finalised late on Monday night after extensive behind-the-scenes negotiations between the parties.

The coalition agreement was expected to pave the way for the election of a new mayor and the formation of the metro’s new political administration at Tuesday’s inaugural council meeting.