A protest against illegal immigration descended into a tense standoff between police and March and March demonstrators in Gqeberha on Friday, with stun grenades and a water cannon deployed to disperse the crowd.

What began as a peaceful procession along Kempston Road quickly escalated into scenes of confrontation, as police refused to allow the protesters to use the Stanford Road route, instead blocking off the corner of Kempston and Stanford roads in an attempt to prevent them from reaching Durban Road.

Police told the marchers they were conducting an operation along Durban Road that could not be interrupted.

The march was led by March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and the movement's Gqeberha chair Kaizer Mbanyana.

Speaking on Friday, Ngobese-Zuma said the movement had come to Nelson Mandela Bay after seeing videos of foreign nationals allegedly chasing South Africans away from Durban Road in Korsten.

"What does it say about this country when foreigners enter the country and chase locals from their own communities?

"We also heard taxis were burnt in the area and cops are also chased out.

"We're here today [Friday] to show our unhappiness with the situation and what's happening in our country because there will come a time when we're chased out of our own country by foreigners."

Ngobese-Zuma insisted that Friday's march was peaceful, rejecting accusations that the movement was responsible for violence.

"Every time we march, we're accused of being violent and yet not a single person is carrying a weapon.

"We know who the violent parties are.

"At the end of the day, this is our country and if anything goes wrong, it goes wrong for all of us — and we've got no other country to run to."

Before the confrontation with police, she said lasting peace in SA would only be possible once illegal foreign nationals were deported and police fulfilled their responsibility to enforce the country's laws.

The march began at North End Lake, where supporters gathered and additional participants arrived.

The crowd included people wearing the branded shirts of various political parties and organisations.

UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa and the party's national chair, Yongama Zigebe, also joined the procession.

Kwankwa said the fight against illegal immigration and undocumented migrants was not exclusive to March and March, but a concern for all South Africans.

"It is a struggle for all South Africans — South Africans who are patriotic and South Africans who understand and respect immigration laws — because this is about ensuring our government implements its own laws.

"It's not about discriminating against anyone or being xenophobic."

He also criticised the police decision to redirect the march, describing it as unjustified.

"It's unadulterated claptrap to redirect a march simply because of fears that some people who are illegal in the country would not allow access to South Africans to march peacefully along a stretch of road," he said.

Tensions escalated further during the police operation, with at least two people arrested.

A senior police officer also clashed with one of those detained, with the buttons on his uniform torn off during the arrest.

A bus carrying supporters was also sprayed with water as March and March members disembarked, visibly angered by the confrontation.

The demonstrators eventually continued along Stanford Road before making their way to Adcock Stadium, where Ngobese-Zuma addressed supporters.

She accused local police of protecting foreign nationals at the expense of South Africans, claiming that residents' concerns were being ignored.

"Your children mean nothing to this government.

"Your children buy from their shops, they [allegedly] die and nothing happens.

"But you are important for votes.

"What's most painful is that the people that are entrusted to protect us, don't.

"Today, I saw with my own eyes that the government of SA has declared the people of this country their enemy by sending the police."

Ngobese-Zuma vowed that Friday's demonstration would not be the end of March and March's presence in Nelson Mandela Bay, calling on supporters to mobilise for the movement's next march.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said two people were arrested during the march.

"The march, organised by March and March, commenced at about 9am from the department of home affairs in Neil Boss Road, Sydenham.

"The approved route proceeded along Kempston Road, Stanford Road and Lindsay Road, with the march scheduled to conclude at Adcock Stadium," Beetge said.

"SAPS members were deployed along the approved route to ensure public safety and manage traffic disruptions.

"Road closures were implemented along the route, while Durban Road in Korsten was also closed as a precautionary measure."

He said when the march, comprising about 350 people, reached the intersection of Kempston and Stanford Road, a splinter group deviated from the approved route and continued straight along Kempston Road towards Durban Road.

"Members of the SAPS Public Order Police responded and took action to disperse the splinter group.

"During the intervention, two individuals, a man and a woman, were arrested at the scene.

"Both were taken into custody at the Mount Road police station."

Beetge said charges of contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act, resisting arrest, and the alleged assault of a police officer, were under investigation.

He said by 3pm, the group had dispersed peacefully.

"The two suspects will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday."