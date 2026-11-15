The SACP in Nelson Mandela Bay has reported a criminal complaint against the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), alleging that electoral fraud took place in Ward 42.

The complaint was registered at the KwaNobuhle police station on Wednesday.

Lubabalo Vesele, the party's candidate for Ward 42, which includes parts of KwaNobuhle, alleged that numerous discrepancies took place at the polling station on election day.

"At our voting station at the Phindubuye Primary School, we discovered there was a second entrance to the polls.

"We raised our concerns with the presiding officer because there should only be one entrance to the voting station.

"After that, we saw one of the IEC officers enter a vehicle branded in the colours of another political party, and we questioned this as well because they're meant to be neutral."

Vesele alleged that when votes were counted at the voting station at the end of the day, some ballots were missing.

"We spoke to party agents of the SACP and followed up and were told there were some ballots taken by an IEC official outside of the voting station."

Vesele said they had video evidence allegedly showing the IEC official with the ballots outside the voting station, which they presented to the police.

The party had raised its complaints with the IEC during the counting and capturing of votes.

Issues at Ward 42 were among those that stalled the capturing of votes at the results operating centre at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

"I lodged a dispute within the timeframe of the IEC, filed affidavits from party agents because they did not sign the report," Vesele said.

"We said corrupt activities are happening in our VD [voting district]. The IEC said our matter had been escalated to national."

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed a case had been registered for further investigation.

"According to the police report, it is alleged that during the elections held on November 4, an IEC official removed the ballot papers from the voting station.

"The motive for the incident is not clear and forms part of the investigation," Janse van Rensburg said.

The IEC did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.