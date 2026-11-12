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ANC headquarters in Nelson Mandela Bay, Florence Matomela House, in Govan Mbeki Avenue
ANC headquarters in Nelson Mandela Bay, Florence Matomela House, in Govan Mbeki AvenuePicture: Fredlin Adriaan

Provincial leaders call for calm as coalition debate divides regional committee

POST-POLL MELTDOWN: Bay ANC infighting laid bare

Insults and accusations fly at meeting, leaked recording reveals

  • Nomazima Nkosi And Michael Kimberley
5 min read
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The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has descended into severe factional warfare following a catastrophic election result that saw its council presence drop to just 25.48%. Amid bitter internal disputes, regional chair Babalwa Lobishe faces fierce backlash after moving to strip regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka of his duties.

A leaked recording from a stormy regional executive committee meeting has exposed personal insults, legal threats, and mutual accusations of manipulation, as party leaders clash over contested coalition strategies and candidate selections.

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