POST-POLL MELTDOWN: Bay ANC infighting laid bare

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has descended into severe factional warfare following a catastrophic election result that saw its council presence drop to just 25.48%. Amid bitter internal disputes, regional chair Babalwa Lobishe faces fierce backlash after moving to strip regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka of his duties.

A leaked recording from a stormy regional executive committee meeting has exposed personal insults, legal threats, and mutual accusations of manipulation, as party leaders clash over contested coalition strategies and candidate selections.