Any incoming coalition administration in Nelson Mandela Bay faces an uphill battle to stabilise a metro plagued by massive service delivery losses, deteriorating infrastructure and weak financial governance.

In the 2024/2025 financial year alone, the municipality squandered R1.87bn on unbilled electricity and water, compounded by consecutive qualified audit opinions and the imminent threat of losing hundreds of millions in national grant funding.

With chronic staff shortages, thousands of unresolved water leaks, and billions recorded in unauthorised and irregular expenditure, the new leadership must navigate severe fiscal constraints while meeting soaring public expectations for basic municipal services.