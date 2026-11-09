In a historic and symbolic blow, the African National Congress (ANC) has lost Ward 19 in the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality—home to Nelson Mandela's childhood village and resting place, Qunu. The loss occurred after the governing party failed to field a candidate in the local government elections, allowing the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to secure the seat.

The defeat has triggered widespread soul-searching within the party, with Mandela's grandson, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, lamenting the failure and admitting the organisation had let down residents amid deep frustration over poor basic service delivery.