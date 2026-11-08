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People try to comfort one another following the shooting of UDM councillor Luxolo Namette in NU9, Motherwell, on Saturday
People try to comfort one another following the shooting of UDM councillor Luxolo Namette in NU9, Motherwell, on SaturdayPicture: Eugene Coetzee

Police launch 72-hour activation plan as coalition talks loom over hung metro council

Slain UDM councillor faced death threats ahead of elections

'He was one of our own and his murder has shaken us to the core'

  • Nomazima Nkosi
7 min read
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Nelson Mandela Bay United Democratic Movement councillor Luxolo Namette has been gunned down outside a Motherwell barbershop, sparking deep shock and suspicion of an internal political assassination.

The 44-year-old father of four was shot twice in the head after stepping outside to answer a telephone call, just weeks after dismissing threats sent to his mobile phone ahead of the local government elections.

Police have launched a 72-hour activation plan to track down the killer, while party leadership calls for the specialised Political Killings Task Team to take over the investigation.


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