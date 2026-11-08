Slain UDM councillor faced death threats ahead of elections

Nelson Mandela Bay United Democratic Movement councillor Luxolo Namette has been gunned down outside a Motherwell barbershop, sparking deep shock and suspicion of an internal political assassination.

The 44-year-old father of four was shot twice in the head after stepping outside to answer a telephone call, just weeks after dismissing threats sent to his mobile phone ahead of the local government elections.

Police have launched a 72-hour activation plan to track down the killer, while party leadership calls for the specialised Political Killings Task Team to take over the investigation.



