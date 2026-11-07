A UDM councillor was shot and killed in NU9, Motherwell, on Saturday at about 3.50pm after leaving a barber shop.

A large crowd gathered at the shooting near the NU9 SPAR.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the body of a 45-year-old man was found on Umnulu Street with a gunshot wound to his head.

"Suspects and motive are under investigation," she said."A murder case has been opened and is being investigated by the police in Motherwell.

"As this is an active crime scene, further details will be shared in due course."

This is a developing story.