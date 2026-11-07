Nelson Mandela Bay UDM councillor Luxolo Namette was shot and killed in Motherwell, Gqeberha, on Saturday, with the party raising concerns that his murder may have been politically motivated and calling for an urgent investigation.

The party's secretary-general, Bulelani Bobotyane, said Namette's killing shocked the organisation, describing him as a spirited political activist who rose through the UDM's ranks to become the chair of the municipality's Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC).

The party has called for an urgent and thorough police investigation and said it would refer the matter to the Political Killings Task Team.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the body of a 45-year-old man was found on Umnulu Street with a gunshot wound to his head.

"Suspects and motive are under investigation," she said.

"A murder case has been opened and is being investigated by the police in Motherwell.

"As this is an active crime scene, further details will be shared in due course."

Family members continued arriving at the crime scene on Saturday, many overcome with emotion as they struggled to contain their grief. Namette's vehicle remained at the scene before relatives removed it, while a crowd of onlookers gathered nearby.

Politicians from various parties also arrived throughout the afternoon, with several fielding calls from fellow party members seeking confirmation of the councillor's killing.

Bobotyane said the incident casts a dark shadow over UDM's participation in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

"What should have been a time of reflection on the hard work and sacrifices of our members has instead been overshadowed by this senseless act of violence.

"Namette's political journey began in the ranks of the UDM Youth Vanguard, where he emerged as a brash, outspoken and spirited young activist.

"He was a jovial man, quick-witted, intelligent and never short of an opinion.

"Beneath that youthful exuberance was a sharp political mind and a genuine commitment to the party.

"He brought both intellect and personality to his politics, and those of us who knew him over the years will remember him with great affection.

"He was one of our own, and his murder has shaken us to the core. We understand that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is on the scene, and we call for an urgent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his murder.

"We are deeply concerned that this may have been a politically motivated killing. While we do not wish to prejudge the outcome of the investigation, we cannot ignore the possibility that Namette was targeted because of his political activities or his responsibilities as a public representative.

He said the UDM would escalate the matter to the political killings task team and request that it receive the specialised attention it warrants.

"We expect the SAPS to leave no stone unturned in establishing the motive and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

"Political differences must never be settled through the barrel of a gun. No public representative should have to fear for their life because of their political affiliation or the duties they perform in service of their communities.

"Our hearts go out to Namette's wife, his family, friends and fellow UDM members. We extend our deepest condolences to them as they grapple with this devastating loss.

Namette was elected deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay on June 7 2021.

In September 2022, he was appointed to the mayoral committee by then-mayor Retief Odendaal, taking responsibility for the economic development, tourism, and agriculture portfolio.

He later chaired MPAC.