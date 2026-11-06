ANC Nelson Mandela Bay top five, from left, regional treasurer Luvuyo Mini, deputy chair Lufefe Mkutu, regional chair Babalwa Lobishe, secretary Siphiwo Tshaka and his deputy, Nontombi Nama, moments after they were announced as winners at the 7th regional conference held at Nelson Mandela University on Saturday morningPicture: Nomazima Nkosi'Voters punished us at the polls,' says ANC regional spokesperson MatiwaneNNomazima Nkosi6 NOV 2026, 08:193 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail