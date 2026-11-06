ANC Nelson Mandela Bay top five, from left, regional treasurer Luvuyo Mini, deputy chair Lufefe Mkutu, regional chair Babalwa Lobishe, secretary Siphiwo Tshaka and his deputy, Nontombi Nama, moments after they were announced as winners at the 7th regional conference held at Nelson Mandela University on Saturday morning

Picture: Nomazima Nkosi