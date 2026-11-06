Fruit and veg merchant Rowellyn Fillis was at work as usual on election day, pushing his trolley around the southeastern suburbs of Gqeberha, as he has done for 30 years - but his thumb was inked, and he was praying for change.

Fillis, 44, with his dreadlocks and knife-thin physique, is a familiar figure to residents in Humewood, South End, Walmer and adjoining suburbs.

He said he organised a special vote as he knew Wednesday would be a busy trading day with everyone at home.

“I have voted in every election, and I have done so again.

“I hope that this time things will change so we can get some basics like more job opportunities and housing.”

Fillis said he and his wife, Rolene and their two children lived in a shack in Gelvandale.

“My wife and I have been there for nearly 20 years. We applied long ago for a housing subsidy and to get an RDP house, but without success.”

He said he started his fruit and veg mobile trolley business three decades ago, while still at school.

“My dad was not there and my mum did not have enough money for my three sisters and me, so I started doing this to earn something for the house.

“I left school in standard eight [grade 10], and have been doing this ever since.

“So as I walk, I pray for something better.”