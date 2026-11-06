The ANC in the Eastern Cape has suffered a substantial blow in the municipal elections, shedding its outright majorities across seven local councils. As support dwindles in historic strongholds, Buffalo City Metro—the party's sole remaining metropolitan majority—also hangs in the balance.

Surging performances from smaller parties, notably the UDM and the SACP competing independently for the first time, have fractured traditional voting patterns. The results signal a profound shift towards coalition governance across the province.