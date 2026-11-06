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IEC provincial electoral manager Kayakazi Magudumana providing an update on the 2026 Local Government Elections. Picture: GCIS
IEC provincial electoral manager Kayakazi Magudumana providing an update on the 2026 Local Government Elections. Picture: GCIS

Presiding officers among staff axed over torn papers and missing votes

IEC dismisses 16 officials in Eastern Cape over irregularities

Staff face fraud charges following torn and missing special-vote ballots

  • Ziyanda Zweni
2 min read
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At least 16 Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials, including presiding officers, have been summarily dismissed in the Eastern Cape following serious allegations of electoral misconduct and ballot mishandling.

The disciplinary actions stem from two separate voting station incidents during special-vote operations, prompting criminal charges alongside internal dismissals as the commission moves to protect electoral integrity.

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