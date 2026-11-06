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Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief OdendaalPicture: Eugene Coetzee

Council meeting planned for mid-November pending outcome of party negotiations

DA leads in Nelson Mandela Bay but faces another coalition battle

Electoral official confirm no outright winner as vote count passes 80%

  • Nomazima Nkosi And Michael Kimberley
2 min read
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The Democratic Alliance holds a commanding lead in the Nelson Mandela Bay election results, but early tallies indicate the party will fall short of the 50% threshold needed to govern alone. With over 80% of votes processed, the metro is once again heading towards coalition governance.

Voter turnout remained low at just over 41%, leaving the balance of power in the hands of smaller political parties as negotiations begin ahead of the inaugural council meeting.

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