The 2026 local government elections saw a surge of determined first-time voters head to polling stations across Nelson Mandela Bay.
Driven by social media campaigns and a shared desire for change, young people cast their ballots to demand tangible solutions to poor service delivery, youth unemployment and inadequate education funding.
For many young voters, the 2026 local government elections marked their first opportunity to have a say in who governs their communities.
First-time voter and Rhodes University student Phozisa Nzuzo, 19, who voted at BJ Mnyanda Primary School in Kwazakhele, said she was encouraged to participate after seeing young people promote voting on social media.
"When I grew up, I thought voting was only for the elderly. I never understood just how important voting was.
"But as I grew up and started seeing how things really are in the city, I noticed how younger people started taking voting seriously, even promoting it on social media.
"I felt encouraged to vote. So I am voting for change because there are issues that we, as students, face."
She said this included funding and student debt.
"I feel that my vote matters, and that is why I am here today," she said.
Sameeha Peer, 18, also voted for the first time on Wednesday. She was accompanied by her parents in Malabar.
“I feel like I am making a difference. Every single vote counts, so any difference I can make is important to our country.
“I would like to see better roads in Malabar, and for the whole of Nelson Mandela Bay to be working a lot better than it currently is."
Luvuyo Mnqamisa, 20, cast his first vote at the Phaphani voting station in Ward 44 in KwaNobuhle.
He said the reason he voted was because he wanted to see a councillor elected who would be visible in the community, especially in times of need.
Mnqamisa said it was also concerning how many matriculants were sitting at home, unable to find jobs.
“Many youngsters have also dropped out of school and are looking for employment.
"This causes a rise in crime. I hope my vote can go towards changing that,” he said.
Stella Plaatjies, 20, of Despatch, said she was tired of dishonest politicians.
“We’re tired of [crooks]. We want change and to give other people a chance,” she said.
Plaatjies said the lack of sufficient, quality drinking water and dirty streets were some of the biggest challenges in her community.
“If you drive around townships, you’ll find a lot of trash in the streets, uncollected," she said.
"You find young children playing in those illegal dumpsites. We want change."
Olwam Koloi, 21, said he believed every vote counted and that choosing not to vote would do little to bring about change.
“It's my first time voting because I want to be part of that change," the New Brighton resident said.
Percival Mabunda, 29, of Sydenham, said he wanted to make an informed decision after considering the political parties and their alignment with his views.
“We see the current state that our country is in. Yes, we had our national elections, but I feel that on a day-to-day basis, we are affected locally.
"Those of us who are here on the ground feel the effects most. So this is crucial for us," Mabunda said.
Evania Reddy, 20, of Newton Park, said young people had an opportunity to shape the kind of society they wanted to live in through their participation in the elections.
Leigh Mentoor, 18, of Booysen Park, said she believed voting was an important step towards bringing about change, even if its impact was not immediately visible.
Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.
The Herald