"I felt encouraged to vote. So I am voting for change because there are issues that we, as students, face."

She said this included funding and student debt.

"I feel that my vote matters, and that is why I am here today," she said.

Sameeha Peer, 18, also voted for the first time on Wednesday. She was accompanied by her parents in Malabar.

“I feel like I am making a difference. Every single vote counts, so any difference I can make is important to our country.

“I would like to see better roads in Malabar, and for the whole of Nelson Mandela Bay to be working a lot better than it currently is."

Luvuyo Mnqamisa, 20, cast his first vote at the Phaphani voting station in Ward 44 in KwaNobuhle.