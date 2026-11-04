1.5-million votes cast in Eastern Cape

With only three hours to go before voting stations close across the country, 12-million South Africans had cast their vote by 5pm.

This is according to Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chief executive Sy Mamabolo during a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the 12-million, the Eastern Cape came in fourth with 1.5-million residents having cast their vote in the province.

The province has a total of 3,624,866 registered voters.

Mamabolo said contingency measures had been put in place to ensure voters coming in later in the day were able to do so safely.

"Anyone who arrives before 9pm will be allowed to vote. This means all voters in the queue before 9pm will not be turned away," Mamabolo said.

He urged voters not to wait until the last minute to get to the voting stations but use the remaining time to go and vote.

The Herald







