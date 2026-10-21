DA accuses ANC coalition of rushing appointments ahead of elections

The Democratic Alliance in Nelson Mandela Bay has accused the ANC-led coalition of attempting to force through senior appointments and budget amendments mere days before the local government elections. The criticism follows the calling of an extraordinary council meeting by speaker Eugene Johnson despite council currently being in recess for election campaigning.

The scheduled sitting faces significant hurdles, as coalition partner the Economic Freedom Fighters has joined opposition parties in boycotting the session to focus on campaign work, threatening to leave council without the necessary quorum.