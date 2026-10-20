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The Kariega post office has been without electricity for more than a year because of vandalism and cable theft. Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi visited the facility on Monday after DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal appealed for intervention.
The Kariega post office has been without electricity for more than a year because of vandalism and cable theft. Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi visited the facility on Monday after DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal appealed for intervention.Picture: Eugene Coetzee

Staff use own airtime, data to keep vandalised post office going

  • Nomazima Nkosi
5 min read
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