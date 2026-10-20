Staff use own airtime, data to keep vandalised post office going

The Kariega post office has been without electricity for more than a year because of vandalism and cable theft. Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi visited the facility on Monday after DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal appealed for intervention.Picture: Eugene CoetzeeStaff use own airtime, data to keep vandalised post office goingNNomazima Nkosi20 OCT 2026, 09:565 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail