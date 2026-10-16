Best minds must serve in local government — Pityana

Renowned human rights lawyer and academic Prof Barney Pityana has urged South Africa to deploy its best minds to local government rather than reserving top talent for provincial premiers or the presidency. Delivering the 7th annual OR Tambo Memorial Lecture in Mthatha, Pityana described municipal governance as the true pinnacle of democratic service.

Addressing dignitaries and community leaders, the Black Consciousness icon challenged officials to live up to Oliver Tambo's legacy of humility, morality, and service, insisting that local authorities must actively bridge the gap between governance and citizens' everyday needs.