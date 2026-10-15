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Independent candidates to the fore in municipal elections

  • Ziyanda Zweni
4 min read
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More than 100 independent candidates are stepping up to contest the upcoming municipal elections across the Eastern Cape, driven by mounting voter frustration over broken promises and persistent service delivery failures. With the ANC failing to register candidates in key areas like Port St Johns and Ingquza Hill, grassroots community leaders are stepping into the vacuum to demand accountability and tangible development.

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