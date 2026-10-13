The long-awaited inquest into the 1985 murders of the Pebco Three has commenced in the Gqeberha high court, confronting decades of delayed justice.
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Ex-askari Joe Mamasela's cognitive functioning far more impaired than initially thought, Gqeberha high court told
The long-awaited inquest into the 1985 murders of the Pebco Three has commenced in the Gqeberha high court, confronting decades of delayed justice.
Subscribe for full access to our journalism.View subscriptions