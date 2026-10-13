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Family members and friends attended the first day of the inquest into the deaths of the Pebco Three on Monday. From left at the Gqeberha high court are Nombeko Godolozi, Rita Galela, Mandisa Hashe and Nomtombi Nama
Family members and friends attended the first day of the inquest into the deaths of the Pebco Three on Monday. From left at the Gqeberha high court are Nombeko Godolozi, Rita Galela, Mandisa Hashe and Nomtombi NamaPicture: Eugene Coetzee

Pebco Three inquest hears sole surviving suspect suffers from dementia

Ex-askari Joe Mamasela's cognitive functioning far more impaired than initially thought, Gqeberha high court told

  • Guy Rogers
5 min read
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The long-awaited inquest into the 1985 murders of the Pebco Three has commenced in the Gqeberha high court, confronting decades of delayed justice.

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