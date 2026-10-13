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In the dock in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Monday were, from left, municipal manager Boy Manqoba Ngubo, acting chief financial officer Busisiwe Lubelwana and former mayor Thando Matika
In the dock in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Monday were, from left, municipal manager Boy Manqoba Ngubo, acting chief financial officer Busisiwe Lubelwana and former mayor Thando MatikaPicture: Picture: SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE

Cash demands at centre of Knysna corruption case

Bail hearing in Knysna graft case told of cash in shopping bag

5 min read
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