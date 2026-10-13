Bail hearing in Knysna graft case told of cash in shopping bag

In the dock in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Monday were, from left, municipal manager Boy Manqoba Ngubo, acting chief financial officer Busisiwe Lubelwana and former mayor Thando MatikaPicture: Picture: SIPHOKAZI MNYOBECash demands at centre of Knysna corruption caseBail hearing in Knysna graft case told of cash in shopping bagSSiphokazi Mnyobe13 OCT 2026, 12:415 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumContinue reading with a subscription.Subscribe for full access to our journalism.View subscriptionsAlready subscribed? Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail