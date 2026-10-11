Metro unveils R5.3m Motherwell sewer pump station upgrade

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe inspected a newly refurbished sewer pump station in Motherwell on Friday, which cost the city R5.3m and included electrical and mechanical upgrades.

The refurbishment formed part of the municipality's interventions to improve the reliability of sewer infrastructure, reduce sewer spillages and strengthen service delivery in Motherwell and surrounding communities.

After significant operational challenges due to ageing electrical and mechanical infrastructure, illegal electrical connections, vandalism and recurring power outages, pump station failures and sewer spillages have been plaguing residents and the environment for years.

The Motherwell sewer refurbishment project includes the installation of three new pumps, a new motor control centre panel, replacement of pipework and valves, installation of a backup generator, as well as improved station lighting.

Lobishe said on Friday that the refurbishment would also allow the municipality to do routine maintenance which had been a challenge previously.

“The additional pipes will result in no disruption on the pump station channels.

“There’s a lot of work that has been done and I must commend our officials for preparing us for maintenance because what really spoils our work is a lack of maintenance."

Lobishe said she had discussed the various security measures with water and sanitation plant maintenance director Mfundo Bukubukwana to curb vandalism at the refurbished station.

“We were discussing how we should immediately put cameras inside so that we are able to secure the station.

“One of the major challenges with only having a fence is that you will still need a security guard.

“If you have cameras, there are AI apps that can trace people as far as 5km away.

“We have also got to move with the times and do not want to have physical people when it can be cost-effective to have cameras and be more reactive than waiting for longer."

Bukubukwana said the pump station, which extends 10m underground, was previously about a metre under water in raw sewage, with no lighting.

“The pumps were very difficult to maintain under those conditions and now we have cleaned it all out and installed three new pumps from Germany.

“The generator is still being installed and will be ready to operate as backup power in two weeks.

“We have also managed to install a telemetric system which will notify our team remotely of any issues, which will allow maintenance to be carried out much more efficiently than in the past."

Sewer pump stations assistant manager Khanyisa Lubisi said illegal dumping had been an issue at the site of the pump station previously but ward councillors in the area had helped to stop this and clean up the vicinity.

“When we came to service for maintenance, the trucks struggled to get in. It is much better and more accessible now.

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