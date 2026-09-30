DA pledges R1.5bn for northern areas upgrades if it takes office

The DA has pledged R1.5bn for infrastructure upgrades and social housing in Nelson Mandela Bay’s 11 northern areas wards if it takes control of the municipality after the November 4 local government elections.

The party made the commitment during an oversight inspection at the derelict Kleinskool Sports Ground on Wednesday.

It used the deteriorating facility to highlight what it described as years of neglect of infrastructure and community facilities in the northern areas.

The DA says the R1.5bn would be spent over the next five years and would not come at the expense of development in other parts of the metro.

DA MPL Retief Odendaal, the party’s mayoral candidate for the metro, was joined by DA MP Bax Nodada and Bay councillors Georgina Faldtman and Sebenzile Rafani.

Odendaal said prolonged water and electricity outages, overflowing sewage, pothole-riddled roads, filthy and unsafe dark neighbourhoods, and a lack of infrastructure investment have, under ANC and EFF-led governments, become the lived reality of residents in the northern areas.

“When the DA takes office after the elections on 4 November, we plan to make R1.5bn available for the 11 northern areas wards to ensure infrastructure upgrades over the five-year term,” he said.

“The funding will not only be allocated to municipal infrastructure development but will also support social housing development.

“The money spent in the northern areas will not come at the expense of development in any other community.”

Odendaal accused the ANC and EFF coalition government of having neglected infrastructure, maintenance and upgrades.

He said swimming pools and sports fields meant to keep the youth off the streets and away from crime had fallen into disrepair.

“This is just one of many community facilities that have been allowed to fall into a state of total disrepair,” Odendaal said.

“It sends a clear message that the ANC does not care about the residents of the northern areas.

“They have proved that they are not fit to govern. Only the DA has the track record to govern NMB well.

“The municipality has lost more than R5bn over the last three financial years due to mismanagement.

“A DA government will stop the bleeding and will use the money to refurbish infrastructure and get services working again.”

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