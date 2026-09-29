Two challengers take on ANC in KwaNobuhle ward race

Two community figures are challenging the ANC in Ward 47, saying frustration over poor services, scarce jobs and the state of KwaNobuhle has prompted them to stand in the local government elections.

Community activist Thamsanqa Nkevu, a former Herald Citizen of the Year, is contesting as an independent candidate.

Businessman Luthando “Mpompo” Mange is standing for the Mayibuye Civic Movement.

The ANC, which previously won the ward, has nominated Monica Mnwana-Gashi who asked to be called back in 30 minutes.

However, she could not be reached by the time of publication.

Nkevu, who was born and raised in KwaNobuhle, said residents had urged him to enter politics.

He found that not being a councillor limited his ability to represent them.

“The thing that’s making me enter the space and contest elections is something residents have been wanting and asking me to do,” he said.

Nkevu accused politicians of misleading residents and said corruption and poor services had deepened their frustration.

“The level of corruption we have has no shame, and I think being a ward councillor will help protect residents,” he said.

“It’s very sad that residents don’t get services. Budgets are approved every year, and money disappears.

“The municipality isn’t an institution owned by anyone. It’s ours.”

He said he was confident of winning, rating his chances nine out of 10.

“There is no competition,” he said.

“When you’re voting for a councillor, you vote for a person and not the party.

“Regardless of the ANC’s resources, no name competes with my name.”

Nkevu said he believed the ANC had lost support in the township.

“The ANC has failed dismally. It’s gone. There’s no more ANC here in KwaNobuhle,” he said.

He said he wanted to help restore the safety and sense of community he remembered from growing up there.

“We were once a happy community and safe. You could move from one point to another without being killed.

“We want to restore that, and I think being a ward councillor is a step to achieving that,” he said.

Mange said he decided to stand because of what he described as the decline of KwaNobuhle and Kariega’s economy.

He said businesses were struggling, jobs were scarce, and residents regularly approached him for help finding work.

“As a businessperson, I stood up for my neglected community because politicians are there, but it seems no-one is interested in fixing KwaNobuhle,” he said.

“As a businessman, I can tell you that business is declining due to poor service delivery and people are not getting jobs.”

Mange said he was prepared to hand his business over to his family if elected, as serving as a councillor would restrict his business interests.

He said residents had sent him CVs in the hope of finding work and that he wanted local people to benefit from projects such as grass cutting, pothole repairs and road tarring.

“I’ll deliver on promises and whatever they ask of me.

“I will try and make sure jobs such as grass cutting, filling of potholes and tarring of roads go to communities and create jobs instead of tenders,” he said.

Mange acknowledged that some voters remained loyal to the ANC, but said he believed residents should give him a chance.

“I’ve worked with people for a long time in the entertainment space and worked with them in the community projects.

“If they miss this chance, I don’t think they’ll have another opportunity,” he said.