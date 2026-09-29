Parties skip final council meeting to campaign

“We did receive apologies from various political parties that indicated that they wouldn’t be able to attend,” Johnson said.

“The mayor is not here as well, and she’s submitted an apology. We do not have a quorum.

“I must just inform council that the troika has received letters from the attorneys of the suspended city manager [Noxolo Nqwazi], which were going to be tabled, but unfortunately, due to the absence of a quorum and the absence of the mayor who brought an item on the suspended city manager, we won’t be able to deal with that, as well as other items brought by [acting] city manager [Lonwabo Ngoqo] as well as the mayor to council.”

On the eve of the meeting, EFF caucus leader Khanya Ngqisha wrote to Johnson informing her that the party would not attend Tuesday’s special council meeting.

Ngqisha said the EFF was preparing for the upcoming elections

He said that with about a month to go before the elections, council should have been in recess.

“We find it concerning that council meetings continue to be convened at this stage of the electoral period,” Ngqisha wrote.

“To our knowledge, there is no emergency or exceptional matter that necessitates the continued convening of ordinary or special council meetings during this period.

“We further understand that councils across the country are already on recess in anticipation of the upcoming elections.

“It is therefore concerning that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality continues to convene council meetings while political parties are required to conduct their electoral programmes and campaigns.

“The EFF caucus accordingly requests that you urgently reconsider the continued scheduling of council meetings and initiate the necessary processes for council to go on recess until after the elections.”

The agenda included ratification of municipal manager resolutions taken between council meetings, including payments to service providers for phone services, grass-cutting services, places of safety provided to several councillors and a trip Lobishe took to attend the 2026 Metro FM Awards held in Durban earlier this year.

More than two years after Nqwazi was suspended, disciplinary chair Prof Adriaan van der Walt found the process had not been lawfully constituted, halting the hearing before he could rule on the merits of the allegations.

Shortly after the ruling, Ngoqo barred Nqwazi from City Hall, insisting she remained suspended despite the ruling that the long-delayed disciplinary tribunal had no jurisdiction to continue.

The ruling also stated the council could start the process afresh.