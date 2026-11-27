Nelson Mandela Bay is wrestling over who gets the mayor’s chair and the committee posts, and the ANC has bravely found its solution: the “black caucus”.

Nothing says “non-racialism” like building a power bloc around skin colour.

Imagine, just for a moment, that another party announced a “white caucus” to carve up the metro.

The ANC would be first at the microphone, outraged, with a press statement already drafted.

But when the ANC does it, it isn’t racial politics. It’s “unity”.

Funny how the same thing changes its name depending on who is holding it.

And what about the fine print of democracy?

Voters are supposed to elect councillors for their ideas, their track record and their ability to fix a pothole, not their pigmentation.

But why let the constitution get in the way of a good coalition?

The ANC is also the Donald Trump of SA politics: a party that cries foul at everyone else’s behaviour and then does the same thing itself, while insisting it’s different.

The irony is delicious.

Pretoria is busy lobbying Washington for a seat at the bilateral trade table, cap in hand, while the party back home plays the same grievance politics it pretends to despise.

So, to the ANC: if you tell us this isn’t racism, you must think we’re stupid.

And if the roles were reversed, you’d call it racism before the sentence ended.

A double standard is still a double standard, even in party colours.